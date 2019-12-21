Freelancing makes BD girl Marilyn an international icon





She ranked in the top chart of Upwork, a USA-based online market place, as she has on average monthly income nearly Taka two lakh from a single online marketplace. Now, she is one of the flag bearers of Bangladeshi women's sprint towards progress.

Marilyn was narrating her success story at her office in city's Panthapath recently, revealing how she has been managing different responsibilities of four foreign offices such as recruitment, human resources etc staying at home. Marilyn, a daughter of engineer father and housewife mother, spent her early life in Libya where she studied in a Bangla-medium school and returned to country at the age of 10.

She obtained BBA and MBA from North South University. Later, she also completed diploma on human resource management.

Side by side with doing job and business, Marilyn said she feels comfort to express herself as a freelancer.

"I did not accept job offer from a French company because I have always wanted to do something in my country. I want to establish a firm which would only work on human resources," she added.

Preferring freelancing for profession, she said, "When anyone engages in a job actually he/she is confined in routine life but "I don't want to do so that's why I have selected freelancing to move ahead with freedom".

Marilyn said she has already started to teach PGDHR Course in United International University along with own business.

Replying to a query about her works, she said in freelancing she has been working as HR manager and project adviser, and in Bangladesh few are doing this work. Marilyn has already received acknowledgement in freelancing from the government.

Marilyn stated that now she is managing the HR department of a French company having nearly 250 employees of over 18 countries.

Besides, she is also working in part-time for another three foreign firms where she is responsible for taking interview for recruitment of different countries, policy formulation, employee's leaves and salaries etc.

"I have recruited over few hundred freelancers in last few years who are working well and their companies are also doing well," said Marilyn.

Replying to another query, she said, "I have been working for four foreign companies staying at home and all four of these works are important. I have to be more cautious as I handle the full online work."

Marilyn started his career in 2013 when time was not for her favour but she did not lost hope rather continued working with more sincerity and integrity.

Like others, at the beginning she searched works such as data entry, writing etc. Soon Marilyn started to get works but those were not in her field of expertise.

"One day I received a work from a foreigner and later also started HR consultation business with him beyond the online," she added.

Marilyn also expressed gratitude to her family as all the members extended their support to her but in the early stage none accepted the job refusal of big companies cordially.









In the early stage, she has to give extra time for adaptation as well as conducted research to find out the way to get good clients. "Still, I'm trying to improve myself and learning new things regularly for attaining skill," said Marilyn. -BSS





