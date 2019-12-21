4-day UNYSAB conference begins at RU





RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Abdus Sobhan addressed the opening ceremony held at Teachers-Students Cultural Centre conference hall as the chief guest while VC of Barisal University Prof Sadequl Arefin Matin spoke as guest of honour with UNYSAB MUN Secretary General Shammi Wadud in the chair.

Proctor Prof Lutfor Rahman, Students Adviser Prof Laila Arjuman Banu and UNYSUB Trustee Board Chairman Syed Sheikh Imtiaz also spoke.

It will be a platform for the students to explore their ideas. It's the sixth session of UNYSAB MUN.

"Youth engagement to build a green future free from polymeric ingredients" is the slogan of the conference where more than 300 students and youths from various educational institutions throughout the country are taking part. -BSS















