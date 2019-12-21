Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:49 AM
Home City News

4-day UNYSAB conference begins at RU

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

RAJSHAHI, Dec 20: A four-day conference of United Nations Youth and Students Association of Bangladesh- Model United Nations (UNYSAB-MUN) began at Rajshahi University (RU) campus here on Thursday afternoon aimed at educating the participants about effective communication, globalization and multilateral diplomacy.
RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Abdus Sobhan addressed the opening ceremony held at Teachers-Students Cultural Centre conference hall as the chief guest while VC of Barisal University Prof Sadequl Arefin Matin spoke as guest of honour with UNYSAB MUN Secretary General Shammi Wadud in the chair.
Proctor Prof Lutfor Rahman, Students Adviser Prof Laila Arjuman Banu and UNYSUB Trustee Board Chairman Syed Sheikh Imtiaz also spoke.
It will be a platform for the students to explore their ideas. It's the sixth session of UNYSAB MUN.
"Youth engagement to build a green future free from polymeric ingredients" is the slogan of the conference where more than 300 students and youths from various educational institutions throughout the country are taking part.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Missing schoolgirl found dead
Freelancing makes BD girl Marilyn an international icon
4-day UNYSAB conference begins at RU
Poultry provides excellent potential of rural empowerment
Chuadanga shivers as mercury falls
26 gamblers held in Sylhet
RAKUB enters into online banking era
Navy rescues 5 fishermen from Bay of Bengal


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft