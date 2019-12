SYLHET, Dec 20: Police arrested 26 gamblers and recovered Yaba tablets from their possession in the last 19 days of the current month.

Jedan Al Musa, additional deputy commissioner, Sylhet Metropolitan Police, on Thursday said police arrested 26 gamblers from different parts of the city in the first 19 days of the month.

Police also seized gambling table, contraband Yaba tablets, said the ADC adding that legal action will be taken against them. -UNB