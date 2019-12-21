Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:49 AM
Home City News

RAKUB enters into online banking era

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

RAJSHAHI, Dec 20: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has entered into the long-cherished era of online banking aimed at providing modern services to its clients in general.
The RAKUB's online Real Time Banking Solution Services has been launched through a colourful function at its head office premises in Rajshahi city on Thursday evening.
On the occasion, the online services were launched in six branches including the head office simultaneously.
As the largest development partner in all 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, RAKUB has been operating its banking activities in the country's northwest region targeting its agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.
Governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) Fazle Kabir and RAKUB Chairman Nazrul Islam attended and addressed the launching ceremony as chief and special guests respectively with Managing Director of the bank Sazedur Rahman Khan in the chair.
BB Executive Director Monoj Kumar Biswash, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi division Jakir Hossain and RAKUB General Managers Towhida Khatun, among others, were present at the function.    -BSS


