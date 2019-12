Bangladesh Navy personnel have rescued five fishermen from the Bay of Bengal, after three days the fishing boat become out of work.

The rescued fishermen were M Yasin, 18, Omar Faruk, 16, Mattul Hossain, 15, Ansarul Islam and Nazim Uddin, 15, from Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar, said an ISPR press release here on Friday.

A navy patrolling ship saw them, rushed to the spot and rescued the persons and recovered the boat. -BSS