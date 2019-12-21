Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:49 AM
Home City News

BB Governor for collective efforts to achieve SDGs

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 20: Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir said concerted efforts of all the academics, scientists and researchers concerned is very crucial to supplement the government relentless efforts of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the time-frame.
"Reaching the messages of SDGs to grassroots people can be a vital means of achieving those successfully by 2030," he said while addressing the closing session of an SDG related two-daylong workshop at Senate Building of Rajshahi University (RU) here on Thursday afternoon as chief guest. RU's statistics department hosted its seventh international conference on 'Data Science and SDGs: Challenges, Opportunities and Realities'.
The two-day conference was included two keynote presentations, five plenary sessions, meeting with invited guest and presenting 18 contributory papers.
Statistical inference, inference in stochastic processes, statistical computing, biostatistics, reliability, survival analysis and industrial statistics were the major focus areas of the conference.
Besides, a poster session was held in the conference with setting up 28 stalls showcasing its messages.
Chaired by RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Abdus Sobhan, the function was addressed by former BB Deputy Governor Dr Sohrab Uddin, RU Pro-VCs Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Zakaria as special guests.
Convener of the conference Prof Sayedur Rahman also spoke on the occasion. Governor Fazle Kabir said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted diversified steps to attain the goals and all the academics, researchers, district and upazila level government officials and public representatives should discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to supplement the government efforts.
He also said SDGs are of essence to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, adding its key commitment is "no one will be left behind".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Missing schoolgirl found dead
Freelancing makes BD girl Marilyn an international icon
4-day UNYSAB conference begins at RU
Poultry provides excellent potential of rural empowerment
Chuadanga shivers as mercury falls
26 gamblers held in Sylhet
RAKUB enters into online banking era
Navy rescues 5 fishermen from Bay of Bengal


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft