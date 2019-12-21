Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019
City News

‘Para Utsab’ held in city

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019

With a goal to grow and strengthen social bonding among neighbours, an off-beat festival called 'Para Utsab' was held in the capital on Friday.
Residents of Gulshan thronged Road 62 to enjoy the festivity. Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the event with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller. Salman F Rahman, the Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was also present at the programme.
The daylong community festival was jointly arranged by DNCC, Gulshan Society and Heroes for All foundation in the city's Gulshan 2 area.
Mayor Atiqul said arranging such events will have a positive impact on the society.
"Such events enhance communication with each other. We can stand beside each other in distress and happiness through improved bonding," he said during inauguration. The DNCC mayor also wished to introduce the festival to other wards of the city corporations.
"The event we organised here today should take place in other wards as well. I call on all councilors and social organisations to observe similar festivals in each ward ... DNCC will provide assistance," he said.




Heroes for All founder Dr Rehnuma Karim, Gulshan Traffic Management Committee Chief Shayan Siraj and Merrill and Forbes founder Tajrin Manna were also present at the event.    -UNB




