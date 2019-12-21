Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Chinese delegation meets DU Treasurer

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019
DU Correspondent

A three member team led by Inspector of the Education Department of Sichuan Province, China Wang Yu called on Dhaka University (DU) Treasurer Prof. Dr. Md. Kamal Uddin at DU VC office on Friday.
Other members of the team are Pan Li and Yang Yuelin. Director of DU Public Relations Office Mahmood Alam, among others, was present on this occasion.
During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views to explore academic and research collaboration among Dhaka University and different universities of Sichuan Province. Chinese team members expressed their willingness to work together with DU especially on academic research at various fields.


