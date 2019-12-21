Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:48 AM
True meanings of words of emotion get lost in translation, study finds

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019

WASHINGTON, Dec 20: The true meaning of words may be lost in translation, according to research suggesting the way people understand terms such as "anger" or "love" differs between languages.
For example, while the concept of "love" is closely linked to "like" and "want" in Indo-European languages, it is strongly linked to "pity" in Austronesian languages - a family that includes Hawaiian and Javanese.
"Even though we might say there is a word for anger in hundreds of languages, these words actually might not mean the same thing," said Joshua Conrad Jackson, co-author of the research from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
Writing in the journal Science, Jackson and colleagues report how they carried out an analysis of 24 emotional concepts, such as anger, love and pride, across 2,474 languages. The study also included more than 2,400 non-emotional concepts - such as "quarrel" - that were used to further explore meanings and context of emotion words.
The team then carried out an analysis based on multiple meanings of words.
The Hawaiian word "pu'iwa" refers to both "fear" and "surprise", suggesting a strong link between the two concepts. Other languages in the same family may have the same word for either "fear" or "surprise" and a third word, such as "unknown", furthering the likelihood of a link between these two emotion concepts within that language family. In other languages, however, there might be no such overlaps, suggesting that fear and surprise are unrelated concepts for those speakers.
The team found emotion concepts across all language families tend to be grouped together based on whether they were positive or negative and passive or energetic. Moreover, certain emotions such as grief and regret were commonly found to be linked in several different language families, with language families geographically closer showing greater similarities in meanings.    -GUARDIAN


