Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:48 AM
Four ABT men remanded

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Court Correspondent

Four members of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were placed on a four-day remand by a Dhaka court on Friday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baqi Billah passed the order, General Resister Officer (GRO) Md Moqbulur Rahman  said.
The ABT men, who have been remanded, are Md Ariful Karim Chowdhury alias Adnan Chowdhury, 38, Md Mehedi Hasan Shakil alias Babu, 20, Md Abdul Al Mamun alias Asadullah Hil Galib, 18, and Md Nazmul Hasan, 29.
Sub-Inspector Motiur Rahman of Shah Ali Police Station, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the four militants before the court with a seven-day remand prayer. The court granted a four-day remand
RAB arrested the four members of the banned militant outfit from a residence in the capital's Khilkhet early Thursday.
RAB claimed that they were planning to launch attacks on the members of the law enforcement agencies.
RAB members seized books on jihad, leaflets, electronic circuits, devices, batteries and mobile phones from their possession.  




A case was filed against the four with Shah Ali Police Station under the anti Terrorism Act on Thursday.


