Robber killed in ‘gunfight’

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 20: A suspected robber was killed in a 'gunfight' with members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Nonachhari in Maheshkhali upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Joynal, 30, son of Mafizur Rahman alias Maju Bali of the upazila.

Major Rabiul Islam, deputy commander of Rab-15 said a team of the elite force, acting on a tip- off, conducted a drive in the area around 9:30 pm and challenged some robbers, At one stage, the robbers opened fire on the RAB men, forcing them to retaliate.

After a brief gunfight, RAB members found the bullet-hit body of Joynal lying on the spot. They also arrested two others-Shahjahan, 30 and Absar, 35-from there. One gun and three bullets were recovered from the spot.





