Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:48 AM
Home Back Page

Robber killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 20:  A suspected robber was killed in a 'gunfight' with members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Nonachhari in Maheshkhali upazila on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Joynal, 30, son of Mafizur Rahman alias Maju Bali of the upazila.
Major Rabiul Islam,  deputy commander of Rab-15 said a team of the elite force, acting on a tip- off, conducted a drive in the area around 9:30 pm and challenged some robbers,  At one stage, the robbers opened fire on the RAB men, forcing them to retaliate.
After a brief gunfight, RAB members found the bullet-hit body of Joynal lying on the spot. They also arrested two others-Shahjahan, 30 and Absar, 35-from there.  One gun and three bullets were recovered from the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2020 to be one of hottest years on record
True meanings of words of emotion get lost in translation, study finds
Four ABT men remanded
Robber killed in ‘gunfight’
Pranab’s daughter Sharmistha held
Internet shut in parts of India
Man held with gun near AL council venue
Glimpses of AL Council


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft