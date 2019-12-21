

Pranab’s daughter Sharmistha held

Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee, along with some other members of the outfit, was detained on Friday near Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi during a protest against the amended citizenship law.

Mukherjee, the daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, told PTI that around 50 other women members of the Delhi Mahila Congress were also detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, reports India Today.

The Congress workers were dragged into buses in a bid to clear the area.

Till now, police have detained hundreds of people in Delhi, Bengaluru and several parts of India, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. Several cities are facing internet shut down and curfews as protests entered second week.









The CAA, which has met with objection from a section of people, allows citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who entered India before 2015 after facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The list excludes Muslims.





