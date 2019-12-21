Man held with gun near AL council venue

A man with an unlicensed firearm has been detained near the venue of the ruling Awami League's ongoing 21st National Council.

Law enforcers arrested the man named Nurul Islam Khan Russell, 40, while he was entering the Suhrawardy Udyan, the venue of the council, around 3:45pm on Friday, according to police.

He claimed to have travelled from Tangail to join the council, police said. The arrest was made shortly after Awami League President Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the national council.

DMP Deputy Commissioner Hasinuzzman said, "We're looking into the matter."









