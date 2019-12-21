Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:48 AM
Home Back Page

AL council venue under foolproof security

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Law enforcers on Friday ensured foolproof security at Suhrawardy Udyan as well as the entire city to avoid unpleasant incident centering the Awami League's 21st national council.
Law enforcers were seen scanning attendees before their entry to the council venue. They also checked passers-by at Shahbag and Doel Chattar.  
According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), around 2000 members of it were on duty coinciding with the ruling party's council.




DMP Ramna Zone Deputy Commissioner Sazzadur Rahman said, "We have enforced a stringent security vigil. Three-tier security measures have been set at five entrances of Suhrawardy Udyan. Law enforcers are also checking the people manually along with metal detectors."
Emergency armored personnel carrier (APC) near Suhrawardy Udyan was kept ready to ensure security for Awami League's 21st national council on Friday (Dec 20)
Plainclothes police officers were seen moving around the venue and army troops were deployed to ensure the safety of party Chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Armored personnel carrier (APC), water cannon, wreckers and fire service personnel were also kept stand-by for emergency near the gathering.


