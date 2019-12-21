Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:48 AM
Home Sports

Leicester carry title fight to Liverpool

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

MANCHESTER, DEC 20: Leicester may never again scale the heights of shocking the world to win the Premier League four seasons ago, but the Foxes are upsetting the odds once more as the closest challengers to Liverpool at the top of the table.
Brendan Rodgers's men travel to Manchester City on Saturday four points ahead of the champions as the side in need of the victory to keep the title race alive.
Liverpool's absence from league duty this weekend to compete in the Club World Cup gives Leicester the chance to cut the gap at the top to seven points.
Win their next two games and Liverpool's advantage will be down to four points as the European champions then visit the King Power on their return from Qatar on Boxing Day.
Back-to-back wins against a side that have won five of the last six domestic trophies in England and a Liverpool team that has lost just once in their last 56 league games is a massive ask.
But the fact Leicester now believe it is possible is testament to how far the club have come since Rodgers took charge in February.
When the Northern Irishman returned to the Premier League after two-and-a-half successful seasons at Celtic, Leicester were languishing in 12th.
Ten months on, they are well on course for a return to the Champions League next season.
Leicester have a 13-point cushion over fifth-placed Tottenham as they look to become the first club outside Liverpool, City, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal to finish in the top four since they last did it as champions in 2015-16.
Silverware could also be just over two months away as Rodgers's men booked their place in the semi-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday.
"Everyone wants to win trophies of course. We have to fight, we are not entitled to win," said Rodgers.
"We just have to fight and work very hard at our game, and if we can do it great, but as long as we can make progress and develop, then that will be great."
The progress made is undeniable, but not a surprise to Rodgers's opposite number on Saturday.
Leicester nearly halted City's title charge on their last visit to the Etihad when Pep Guardiola's men needed a late thunderbolt from departed captain Vincent Kompany to claim a 1-0 win in their penultimate league game of the season.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inter aim to stay with Juve
Man City to face Man Utd in League Cup semis
Leicester carry title fight to Liverpool
Barca surviving as Clasico leaves La Liga delicately poised
Sharapova still has 'fire and motivation' despite 2019 misery
Nabi critical on local players' performance
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
A good magician never gives away his secrets, says South African cricketer-magician Shamsi


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft