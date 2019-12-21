Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:47 AM
Nabi critical on local players' performance

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

Rangpur Rangers captain Mohammad Nabi was dejected after his side's fourth straight defeat in the Bangabandhu BBPL and said that the local players need to step up to stop the rot.
Rangpur came to the match against Khulna Tigers with a hope to break the defeat jinx but eventually saw them being hammered by the opponents bowlers and batsmen that scripted their eight-wicket defeat.
In a pitch conducive to the batsmen, Rangpur could put up just 137-9 which Khulna overhauled with ease, reaching the winning target in just 12.3 overs.
After that defeat, Nabi, the former Afghanistan captain also, was critical on the local players' performance.
"The pitch was very good but we couldn't bat according to the merit of the pitch," Nabi said.
"Such was the target that was easy for them [Khulna] to achieve because the wicket was good. I think the local players should step up and perform well," he added.
However in the match against Khulna, a local player Naim Sheikh was the highest scorer with 49 runs while Fazle Rabbi made 42. But in the last three matches, their local batsmen or bowlers couldn't do anything worthy.    -BSS


