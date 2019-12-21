Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:47 AM
Home Sports

A good magician never gives away his secrets, says South African cricketer-magician Shamsi

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
BIPIN DANI

A good magician never gives away his secrets, says South African cricketer-magician Shamsi

A good magician never gives away his secrets, says South African cricketer-magician Shamsi


South Africa's "magician" bowler Tabraiz Shamsi will continue to entertain fans with his magic trick on the field of play.
The 30-year-old slow left arm chinaman bowler has come up with a special way of celebrating the wicket. He was seen performing a magic trick on the field in the recently concluded Mzansi Super League (MSL) in South Africa.
Shamsi, in videos going viral on social media, can be seen taking out a piece of cloth from his pocket after taking a wicket and then waves it and turns it into what looks like a 'magic wand' by completing his trick on the field.  
Speaking exclusively over telephone, says, "Magic has always fascinated me and it's always been a hobby of mine since I was young".
"As cricket took over my life and I started playing for my provincial team and started building a career in cricket the magic side of things started to take a backseat and I started focusing more on cricket".
"A good magician never gives away his secrets", he said when asked for the secret of his magic.
"The most important thing for me is to keep on training my bowling and trying to become better each day".  
"The focus is always on bowling well and taking wickets..off course the magic will continue to keep having fun on the field while playing and entertaining everyone", he concluded.
Shamsi, however, is not the only cricketer cum magician, according to Steven Lynch, the Wisden cricket statistician.  




"Jack Mercer, who once took all ten wickets in an innings for Glamorgan, was a member of the Magic Circle (a society for magicians)", Lynch said.
Mercer died at the age of 94  in the year 1987.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inter aim to stay with Juve
Man City to face Man Utd in League Cup semis
Leicester carry title fight to Liverpool
Barca surviving as Clasico leaves La Liga delicately poised
Sharapova still has 'fire and motivation' despite 2019 misery
Nabi critical on local players' performance
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
A good magician never gives away his secrets, says South African cricketer-magician Shamsi


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft