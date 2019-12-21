

A good magician never gives away his secrets, says South African cricketer-magician Shamsi

South Africa's "magician" bowler Tabraiz Shamsi will continue to entertain fans with his magic trick on the field of play.

The 30-year-old slow left arm chinaman bowler has come up with a special way of celebrating the wicket. He was seen performing a magic trick on the field in the recently concluded Mzansi Super League (MSL) in South Africa.

Shamsi, in videos going viral on social media, can be seen taking out a piece of cloth from his pocket after taking a wicket and then waves it and turns it into what looks like a 'magic wand' by completing his trick on the field.

Speaking exclusively over telephone, says, "Magic has always fascinated me and it's always been a hobby of mine since I was young".

"As cricket took over my life and I started playing for my provincial team and started building a career in cricket the magic side of things started to take a backseat and I started focusing more on cricket".

"A good magician never gives away his secrets", he said when asked for the secret of his magic.

"The most important thing for me is to keep on training my bowling and trying to become better each day".

"The focus is always on bowling well and taking wickets..off course the magic will continue to keep having fun on the field while playing and entertaining everyone", he concluded.

Shamsi, however, is not the only cricketer cum magician, according to Steven Lynch, the Wisden cricket statistician.









"Jack Mercer, who once took all ten wickets in an innings for Glamorgan, was a member of the Magic Circle (a society for magicians)", Lynch said.

Mercer died at the age of 94 in the year 1987.



South Africa's "magician" bowler Tabraiz Shamsi will continue to entertain fans with his magic trick on the field of play.The 30-year-old slow left arm chinaman bowler has come up with a special way of celebrating the wicket. He was seen performing a magic trick on the field in the recently concluded Mzansi Super League (MSL) in South Africa.Shamsi, in videos going viral on social media, can be seen taking out a piece of cloth from his pocket after taking a wicket and then waves it and turns it into what looks like a 'magic wand' by completing his trick on the field.Speaking exclusively over telephone, says, "Magic has always fascinated me and it's always been a hobby of mine since I was young"."As cricket took over my life and I started playing for my provincial team and started building a career in cricket the magic side of things started to take a backseat and I started focusing more on cricket"."A good magician never gives away his secrets", he said when asked for the secret of his magic."The most important thing for me is to keep on training my bowling and trying to become better each day"."The focus is always on bowling well and taking wickets..off course the magic will continue to keep having fun on the field while playing and entertaining everyone", he concluded.Shamsi, however, is not the only cricketer cum magician, according to Steven Lynch, the Wisden cricket statistician."Jack Mercer, who once took all ten wickets in an innings for Glamorgan, was a member of the Magic Circle (a society for magicians)", Lynch said.Mercer died at the age of 94 in the year 1987.