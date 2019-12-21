Khulna wins all, Rangpur sees other side of coin



Players of Khulna Tigers celebrating a wicket of Rangpur Rangers. photo: FACEBOOK

Latticework of Khulna Tigers haughty speedsters obliterated Rangers batting line-up. Shafiul Islam hauled three while Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Shahid shared two wickets each.

Khulna in the contrary, were rampant with the bat chasing 138. They snaffled 83 runs from the powerplay overs losing the wicket of Nazmul Hossain Shanto. This is the highest powerplay total by any team of current BPL season. Shanto had gone for one. Afghan slayer Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Proteas all-rounder Reily Rossouw emerged as the destroyers. Gurbaz departed scoring 37 runs from 22 balls. He had hit four massive against solitary boundary shot!

Rossouw on the other hand, returned to dressing room finishing the game playing a brilliant knock of 66 runs. His 212.9 strike rated innings was articulated by nine fence touching shots and two maximums. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim had wrapped-up the outing with a single against Arafat Sunny. Mushi remained unbeaten collecting 17 as KTs reached their winning post of 138 losing two wickets with 45 balls to spare.

Mustafizur Rahman and Mukidul Islam took one wicket apiece for Rangpur.









Shafiul Islam named the Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling spell.





