Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:47 AM
Khulna wins all, Rangpur sees other side of coin

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Sports Reporter

Players of Khulna Tigers celebrating a wicket of Rangpur Rangers. photo: FACEBOOK

Khulna Tigers seized their 3rd victory in the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 smashing Rangpur Rangers by eight wickets on Friday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Khulna are the only outfit of the tournament that doesn't concede a defeat till date while Rangpur lost in all among their four appearances. Khulna preferred to chase winning the toss and restricted Rangpur at 137 for nine despite Naim's blitzkrieg. The cracking opener missed his half century for one run, who smashed five boundaries and two over boundaries in his 35 balls innings. Fazle Rabbi also fought back in the middle amidst the wicket throwing procession by RRs batters. Rabbi's 42 off 33 alongside 22 off 20 from the bat of Lewis Gregory, had helped RRs to post the mediocre total.
Latticework of Khulna Tigers haughty speedsters obliterated Rangers batting line-up. Shafiul Islam hauled three while Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Shahid shared two wickets each.
Khulna in the contrary, were rampant with the bat chasing 138. They snaffled 83 runs from the powerplay overs losing the wicket of Nazmul Hossain Shanto. This is the highest powerplay total by any team of current BPL season. Shanto had gone for one. Afghan slayer Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Proteas all-rounder Reily Rossouw emerged as the destroyers. Gurbaz departed scoring 37 runs from 22 balls. He had hit four massive against solitary boundary shot!
Rossouw on the other hand, returned to dressing room finishing the game playing a brilliant knock of 66 runs. His 212.9 strike rated innings was articulated by nine fence touching shots and two maximums. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim had wrapped-up the outing with a single against Arafat Sunny. Mushi remained unbeaten collecting 17 as KTs reached their winning post of 138 losing two wickets with 45 balls to spare.
Mustafizur Rahman and Mukidul Islam took one wicket apiece for Rangpur.




Shafiul Islam named the Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling spell.




