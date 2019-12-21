Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Mushfiqur heaps praise on bowlers for victory against Rangpur

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019

Khulna Tigers captain Mushfiqur Rahim heaped a shower of praise on his bowlers to keep them unbeatable in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).
Khulna today crushed Rangpur Rangers by eight wickets to secure their third straight victory and remains the only team in the tournament to be unbeaten so far.
As Mushfiqur sent Rangpur in batting, after winning the toss, he expected that the opponent would put up big score since the wicket was conducive to the batting.
"The wicket was really good for batting but I don't know what happened to them.
However our bowlers bowled brilliantly," Mushfiqur said after the match.
The platform was set by new ball bowler Mohammad Amir who removed Mohmmad Shahzad to prevent Rangpur from flying start.
Another pace bowler Shafiul Islam then used the platform well to scythe down the Rangpur's middle order.
While Amir scalped two wickets conceding just 24 runs, Shafiul claimed three for 21 in four overs. The third seamer of the side Shahidul Islam though was bit expensive, he bowled well too at the death to pick up two wickets. At the same time, the spinners also played their part well.
"Amir was excellent and he set the platform up front. Shafiul in the recent time bowled nicely and he kept up the rhythm," Mushfiqur remarked.
"I think the bowlers deserved the credit and they actually gave us easy target in batting pitch to win the game," he opined.
Shafiul who was adjudged man of the match said his target was to bowl wicket to wicket and he became successful to do that.
"I had a plan which was to bowl wicket to wicket and I was successful to do that. Hopefully I can keep up the consistency," Shafiul said. BSS


