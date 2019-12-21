Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Sk Russel sweat over beating Uttar Baridhara 1-0

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Powerful Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra managed to escape a shame of a draw with a low-power team like Uttar Baridhara on Friday following an 18-minute goal of Raphael at the ongoing TVS Federation Cup at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
On the day, in their first match of Group-D, the Russel boys met Uttar Baridhara that was only promoted to the top tier football after one year of its demotion to the first tier football.
Yet Russel boys put several attacks throughout the match, they could not extend the margin due to lack of quality finishing. After consuming a goal, Baridhara boys tried to play the rest of the match orderly. They even came near to score though lack of experience failed them. What they succeeded to do was shaking the defence line of Sheikh Russel.
Russel's coach Masud Parvez Kaisar said that their East Timor recruit Pedro suffered from hamstring injury in the match. But he was hopeful that the team would gain more strength if a striker Christopher Hart from Australia join the team in the first week of January next year.
With the participations of 13 teams, the 31st edition of Federation Cup football began on 18 December, Wednesday.




Now, newbie challenger of the top tier football Bangladesh Police Football Club will engage with Arambagh Krira Sangha today (Saturday) at 4:00pm.


