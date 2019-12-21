



eyes became blue,

She cried whole night

yet, there's no clue.



Rays might shine her eyes,

lashes remained unwavering.

Heavy tears made brown pairs

blue,

and we saw those lips trembling.



Morning embraced her.

and, we saw her searching

frantically,

the lees of the bottle.



Stupid butterflies haven't forgot to

fly over her,

When she forgot to become

once again a little.



t'was a lovely autumn noon,

and still stuck in her room,

Know,t'was hard to get another dream!

the windows wasn't shut,

still no singing of bird.



The lees of the bottle became

Empty yet her all speeches kept mum.



T'was a cloudy afternoon7 then,

yet nobody sees her carrying a little lamb.



Neither She spilled

those tales of her,

nor anyone ever forced the girl .



Nitul Jannat Niti is a poet & student, Central Women's University, Dhaka









Thousand shades of tears





Tears were heavy,eyes became blue,She cried whole nightyet, there's no clue.Rays might shine her eyes,lashes remained unwavering.Heavy tears made brown pairsblue,and we saw those lips trembling.Morning embraced her.and, we saw her searchingfrantically,the lees of the bottle.Stupid butterflies haven't forgot tofly over her,When she forgot to becomeonce again a little.t'was a lovely autumn noon,and still stuck in her room,Know,t'was hard to get another dream!the windows wasn't shut,still no singing of bird.The lees of the bottle becameEmpty yet her all speeches kept mum.T'was a cloudy afternoon7 then,yet nobody sees her carrying a little lamb.Neither She spilledthose tales of her,nor anyone ever forced the girl .Nitul Jannat Niti is a poet & student, Central Women's University, Dhaka