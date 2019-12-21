Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:47 AM
Literature

Thousand shades of tears

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Nitul Jannat Neeti

Tears were heavy,
eyes became blue,
She cried whole night
yet, there's no clue.
 
Rays might shine her eyes,
 lashes remained unwavering.
Heavy tears made brown pairs
blue,
and we saw those lips trembling.

Morning embraced her.
and, we saw her searching
frantically,
 the lees of the bottle.

Stupid butterflies haven't forgot to
fly over her,
When she forgot to become
once again a little. 

t'was a lovely autumn noon,
and still stuck in her room,
Know,t'was hard to get another dream!
the windows wasn't shut,
still no singing of bird.

The lees of the bottle became
Empty yet her all speeches kept mum.

T'was a cloudy afternoon7 then,
yet nobody sees her carrying a little lamb.
 
Neither She spilled
those tales of her,
nor anyone ever forced the girl .

Nitul Jannat Niti is a poet & student, Central Women's University, Dhaka









