Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:46 AM
Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Towhid Islam Khan

I want you to laugh at me.
Laugh at me, when I'm high
Laugh at me, when I walk by

I want you to laugh at my back.
I want you to laugh by the thought of
My presence, by the thought of my appearance,
And by the thought of the way I laugh. Bravo, Darling!

As you see, without your laughter,
I'm nothing. Success is just a number
You press as I enter on the stage.   

Joker 2

I want you to ignore me;
Ignore me when I walk;
Ignore me when I talk.

I want you to ignore my interests.
I want you to look at other ways
When/if you see my presence.
Darling! It's a busy world I know;
I respect your solemn forgetfulness;
I resist my inborn desires;
But sweetheart,
I cannot resist putting a smile on my face,
And I'm afraid people might start to notice!





The poet is Digital Content Writer
