



Laugh at me, when I'm high

Laugh at me, when I walk by



I want you to laugh at my back.

I want you to laugh by the thought of

My presence, by the thought of my appearance,

And by the thought of the way I laugh. Bravo, Darling!



As you see, without your laughter,

I'm nothing. Success is just a number

You press as I enter on the stage.



Joker 2



I want you to ignore me;

Ignore me when I walk;

Ignore me when I talk.



I want you to ignore my interests.

I want you to look at other ways

When/if you see my presence.

Darling! It's a busy world I know;

I respect your solemn forgetfulness;

I resist my inborn desires;

But sweetheart,

I cannot resist putting a smile on my face,

And I'm afraid people might start to notice!











The poet is Digital Content Writer

‘Joker

I want you to laugh at me.Laugh at me, when I'm highLaugh at me, when I walk byI want you to laugh at my back.I want you to laugh by the thought ofMy presence, by the thought of my appearance,And by the thought of the way I laugh. Bravo, Darling!As you see, without your laughter,I'm nothing. Success is just a numberYou press as I enter on the stage.Joker 2I want you to ignore me;Ignore me when I walk;Ignore me when I talk.I want you to ignore my interests.I want you to look at other waysWhen/if you see my presence.Darling! It's a busy world I know;I respect your solemn forgetfulness;I resist my inborn desires;But sweetheart,I cannot resist putting a smile on my face,And I'm afraid people might start to notice!The poet is Digital Content Writer