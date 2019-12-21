

Life changed through proper training

Nasima Begum has built a firm with 400 ducks after taking training. In the recent Bulbul flood, she has lost 150 ducks but that couldn't dent her psychologically. At present 150 ducks provides her the eggs which she sold in the market and her income is now TK. 1500. To enlarge her firm, she recently has taken Tk 1 lac loan from Sonali Bank as she planned to build a firm with chicken alongside duck.

Hasina Begum is also from where Nasima Begum stays. She has taken a month long training on broiler cockral and turkey. After training she got Tk. 4000 through which she bought five turkeys. After one months, those turkeys started providing eggs. She increased the number of turkeys from these eggs and now she has 40 turkeys in her firm. Till now she sold eggs worth Tk. 10000. She has earned respect from her family and society by doing so.

Zahida Begum, Saheda Begum and Halima Begum are from same house. After taking the training they built broiler golden cock firm. They have already started incoming by selling eggs. They have got Rini Begum from their neighbouring village. Rini after taking training enlarged her firm. Her husband earlier worked outside but now she started giving time in the firm. They have already sold duck worth Tk. 50000. They said they would enlarge the firm more by taking loan from the bank.

Riya Moni is a housewife. She is a graduate. She has taken six-month long computer training. She claimed that her life was changed after taking this training. She has got a job in the agent branch of Agrani Bank in Banati Bazar. Her monthly slary is Tk. 12ooo.

After taking training every family who was affected in flood, has got the success. The affected family got a place after government built Paira Bandar in Patukhali's Kolapara Upazila. Later they were given technical training and thereby making them self-reliant.









A total of 4200 family was identified as the affected and with the co-operation of Paira Bandar authority, non-government organization 'Drop' came forward to give them training so that they can overcome their losses.

Drop team leader Jeba Afroz said that at first phase, from August 2018 to July 2019, a total of 1134 people were given training in 10 trade. In this running year to April 2020, they will give training to 666 people more in 26 batches. Meanwhile 150 people had already completed training in this year.

Paira Bandar Project leader Captain M Moniruzzaman said the government has taken the initiative to make the affected people self-sufficient by massive training project. And that's why government built Paira Bandar to give them accommodation first.

