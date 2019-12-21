

Author Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Kobi Jashimuddin Award’

Author and journalist Syeda Rashida Bari, proponent of women rights, has been given 'Kobi Jashimuddin Award and Citation' in recognition of her contribution to literature.

Kobi Jashimuddin Parishad gave the award (a gold medal, a citation and a certificate) at a programme aimed at giving reception to meritorious people at Jashimuddin Hall in Faridpur town recently.

Author of about 100 books, Syeda Rashida is the editor and publisher of the Dhaka-based monthly magazine 'Swapner Desh'. She is also music composer of Bangladesh Betar, BTV and the film.

Earlier, she was awarded by different organizations and forums both in Bangladesh and India.

Chaired by Prof. MA Samad, general secretary of Faridpur Diabetic Hospital, internationally renowned lawyer Barrister M Amir Ul Islam attended the event as the chief guest.

Abu Bakr Siddique, general secretary of Kobi Jashimuddin Parishad, AKM Farhadul Kabir, founder and president of Dr. Wazed Mia Memorial Foundation, cultural personality MA Rahim, and district tax commissioner Mohammad Borhan Uddin, among others, spoke at the function.















