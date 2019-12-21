Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:46 AM
Home Women's Own

Author Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Kobi Jashimuddin Award’

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Women\'s Own Report

Author Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Kobi Jashimuddin Award’

Author Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Kobi Jashimuddin Award’


Author and journalist Syeda Rashida Bari, proponent of women rights, has been given 'Kobi Jashimuddin Award and Citation' in recognition of her contribution to literature.    
Kobi Jashimuddin Parishad gave the award (a gold medal, a citation and a certificate) at a programme aimed at giving reception to meritorious people at Jashimuddin Hall in Faridpur town recently.    
Author of about 100 books, Syeda Rashida is the editor and publisher of the Dhaka-based monthly magazine 'Swapner Desh'. She is also music composer of Bangladesh Betar, BTV and the film.    
Earlier, she was awarded by different organizations and forums both in Bangladesh and India.
Chaired by Prof. MA Samad, general secretary of Faridpur Diabetic Hospital, internationally renowned lawyer Barrister M Amir Ul Islam attended the event as the chief guest.
Abu Bakr Siddique, general secretary of Kobi Jashimuddin Parishad, AKM Farhadul Kabir, founder and president of Dr. Wazed Mia   Memorial Foundation, cultural personality MA Rahim, and district tax commissioner Mohammad Borhan Uddin, among others, spoke at the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Life changed through proper training
Author Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Kobi Jashimuddin Award’
Seminar on mental health & beauty held
Exercise in winter
Tootli Rahman’s excellent endeavor to uphold Victory Day’s significance
Rehenuma Islam’s journey reaches zenith in a start-up business  
Voice raised to prevent rape culture and all forms of gender-based violence
‘Sandalina Bold Women’ campaign begins


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft