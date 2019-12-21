Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Seminar on mental health & beauty held

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Women\'s Own report

Seminar on mental health & beauty held

Equal importance should be given to mental health in a bid to improve the health and beauty. If mental health is not well, it is not possible to achieve success in the workplace by simply preserving physical health.
 Eminent physicians and mental health experts expressed this opinion at a seminar on mental health and beauty at Khulna City Inn Hotel on December 9.
The seminar was jointly organized by Hasna Hena Agro Farm and Navin's Aroma and co-organized by Bazar BD.com, Daily Observer, Overseas Bangla and The Pages Magazine. Prominent TV producer K M Harun spoke at the function as chief guest while, Khulna Medical College's Dr Mahbub - E - Kibria, and Regional Trauma Counseling Center's Clinical Psychologist Dr. Ismat Zerin spoke on the occasion.
 Amina Haque, Managing Director of Navin's Aroma, presided over the program while prominent TV and stage presenter and producer Hasna Hena conducted the programme. K M Harun said that mental health is no less important in terms of physical health. In fact, if mental health is not good, it is impossible to concentrate on anything. So mental health protection should also be monitored.




Dr. Syed Mahbub-e-Kibria said mental health is very important in the development of physical health. The importance of mental health development gets so much importance in other countries but such importance is not being given in our country. Therefore, the performance and abilities of the people in our country cannot be properly developed. Dr Ismat Zerin said there is no institutional mechanism to help someone recover from mental injury in our country. So everyone has to give serious attention to this matter.


