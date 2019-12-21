Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:46 AM
Home Women's Own

Exercise in winter

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Winter season is going on and when it gets cold, it is really hard to stay motivated about your health and fitness. But do you know that in some ways, winter can offer benefits you don't get in summer. For instance, cold weather may actually improve endurance. In colder temperatures your heart doesn't have to work as hard, you sweat less, and expend less energy, all of which means you can exercise more efficiently. Studies also have shown that exercising in cold weather can transform white fat, specifically belly and thigh fat, into calorie-burning brown fat.
Here is a pre-exercise routine you can try:
1. Arm circles: Hold your arms out to the sides, palms down, at shoulder height. Begin making small circles and gradually make them larger until you complete 20 circles. Then go from large to small circles until you complete another 20.
2. Arm swings: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and swing your arms to the right and then to the left, twisting from the waist. Go back and forth until you complete 10 swings total.
3. High steps: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Raise your right knee high toward your chest. Hold for a second, then return to the starting position. Repeat the movement with your left knee. Go back and forth until you've lifted each knee 5 to 10 times.
4. Lunges: Stand with your feet together and step forward with your right leg, lowering your body by bending both knees to 90 degree angles. Return to the starting position and repeat the movement with your left leg forward. Repeat the sequence five to 10 times. While cold-weather exercise is safe for most people, if you have certain conditions, such as asthma or heart problems, check with your doctor to review any special precautions.

Shamima Akhtar Tulee




Fitness consultant and Owner at Combat Gym


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Life changed through proper training
Author Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Kobi Jashimuddin Award’
Seminar on mental health & beauty held
Exercise in winter
Tootli Rahman’s excellent endeavor to uphold Victory Day’s significance
Rehenuma Islam’s journey reaches zenith in a start-up business  
Voice raised to prevent rape culture and all forms of gender-based violence
‘Sandalina Bold Women’ campaign begins


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft