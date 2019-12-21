Exercise in winter





Winter season is going on and when it gets cold, it is really hard to stay motivated about your health and fitness. But do you know that in some ways, winter can offer benefits you don't get in summer. For instance, cold weather may actually improve endurance. In colder temperatures your heart doesn't have to work as hard, you sweat less, and expend less energy, all of which means you can exercise more efficiently. Studies also have shown that exercising in cold weather can transform white fat, specifically belly and thigh fat, into calorie-burning brown fat.Here is a pre-exercise routine you can try:1. Arm circles: Hold your arms out to the sides, palms down, at shoulder height. Begin making small circles and gradually make them larger until you complete 20 circles. Then go from large to small circles until you complete another 20.2. Arm swings: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and swing your arms to the right and then to the left, twisting from the waist. Go back and forth until you complete 10 swings total.3. High steps: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Raise your right knee high toward your chest. Hold for a second, then return to the starting position. Repeat the movement with your left knee. Go back and forth until you've lifted each knee 5 to 10 times.4. Lunges: Stand with your feet together and step forward with your right leg, lowering your body by bending both knees to 90 degree angles. Return to the starting position and repeat the movement with your left leg forward. Repeat the sequence five to 10 times. While cold-weather exercise is safe for most people, if you have certain conditions, such as asthma or heart problems, check with your doctor to review any special precautions.Shamima Akhtar TuleeFitness consultant and Owner at Combat Gym