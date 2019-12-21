

Tootli Rahman’s excellent endeavor to uphold Victory Day’s significance

It was enjoyed and participated by Ministers, Ambassadors, Dignitaries & community respected personalities.

The president of the foundation Tootli Rahman did an outstanding job pulling all these festivities, children attractions, heritage displays, cultural and folk dance performances etc.

The two days exhibition of Bangladesh Heritage Crafts Foundation came to an end December 14 -- the venue was truly beautiful. It was held in Gulshan Lake park --the superb venue was sponsored by Gushan society and joggers club.

Special attractions -- A fifty feet canvas was painted by Artist Jamal Ahmed Ekushe Podok and internationally renowned artists with his team showcasing the History of Bangladesh from 1952 the Language movement to The Father of the nation and now in the hands of his eldest Daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is succeeding in full filling his dreams!

Tootli Rahman’s excellent endeavor to uphold Victory Day’s significance

The ministers both the days Minister, Ministry of Commerce Tipu Munshi MP and Minister, Ministry of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP were extremely encouraging especially the Industries Minister in his speech mentioned that he was a part of us and will in all his capacities support us ,as he wants Bangladesh to remember their roots. His wife has also joined the heritage crafts board and going out of her way to help.

The Energy Ministers wife Seema Hamid willingly joined the organization to help us in all respects.

The Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming and The Netherland Ambassador Harry Verweij were also present.

The American Ambassador Earl R Millergave us a surprise visit, He along with his wife went to all the stalls and enjoyed the show for a while with models showcasing traditional attires.

Tootli Rahman the Founder President of Bangladesh Heritage Crafts Foundation showcased three segments each day) First day included Past and Present Holud and Wedding Ceremony, Nakshi, Jamdani & Hand Painted Muslins, Folk art on Khadi & Gamcha.

Second day she displayed a artists impression on Sarees (Jamal Ahmed and Kanak Chanpa Chakma beautiful work), Zamindari style sarees and modern trend in Bangladesh (past and present), It ended with Rickshaw art on Khadi and Monipuri presentation which was a super segment were loved by everyone.

Kaniz Almas Khan of Persona made all the models look exquisitely beautiful.

Tootli Rahman’s excellent endeavor to uphold Victory Day’s significance

Kontho Jodha and Ekushe Podok Shaheen Samad and Dalia Naushin sang patriotic songs in the beginning and shared their experiences of 1971.

Reputed singer Mehreen, Shwapnil, Noorjehan alim and prome enthralled the audience with their beautifully chosen songs --our guest singer was Dr. Amitabha Chanda who also sang some patriotic song

We had National award winner Actress Nipun as one of the Zamindari Ginni looking like a perfect Zamindari Bou and the dancers Annanya and Sawan was superb with their performance.

The two days event was organized by TS events.

It was a super successful winter carnival -everyone was wearing green and red and the whole place had a true festive Bangla look! With the full support of the Government and the media, Bangladesh Heritage Crafts Foundation can organize these sorts of heritage events on a regular basis.

















Bangladesh Heritage Crafts Foundation, Gulshan Society and the Ministry of Industries, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh have extended their hands and come forward to celebrate the Victory Day (16th December) with a spectacular event on December13 and Memory of Martyred Intellectuals Day, on December 14, from 10 am to 5 pm.It was enjoyed and participated by Ministers, Ambassadors, Dignitaries & community respected personalities.The president of the foundation Tootli Rahman did an outstanding job pulling all these festivities, children attractions, heritage displays, cultural and folk dance performances etc.The two days exhibition of Bangladesh Heritage Crafts Foundation came to an end December 14 -- the venue was truly beautiful. It was held in Gulshan Lake park --the superb venue was sponsored by Gushan society and joggers club.Special attractions -- A fifty feet canvas was painted by Artist Jamal Ahmed Ekushe Podok and internationally renowned artists with his team showcasing the History of Bangladesh from 1952 the Language movement to The Father of the nation and now in the hands of his eldest Daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is succeeding in full filling his dreams!The two days exhibition was greatly appreciated --products sold in all the 20 stalls and 10 food stalls. Invited dignitaries, Ambassadors and guests were extremely happy with the unique and different kind of products available there.The ministers both the days Minister, Ministry of Commerce Tipu Munshi MP and Minister, Ministry of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP were extremely encouraging especially the Industries Minister in his speech mentioned that he was a part of us and will in all his capacities support us ,as he wants Bangladesh to remember their roots. His wife has also joined the heritage crafts board and going out of her way to help.The Energy Ministers wife Seema Hamid willingly joined the organization to help us in all respects.The Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming and The Netherland Ambassador Harry Verweij were also present.The American Ambassador Earl R Millergave us a surprise visit, He along with his wife went to all the stalls and enjoyed the show for a while with models showcasing traditional attires.Tootli Rahman the Founder President of Bangladesh Heritage Crafts Foundation showcased three segments each day) First day included Past and Present Holud and Wedding Ceremony, Nakshi, Jamdani & Hand Painted Muslins, Folk art on Khadi & Gamcha.Second day she displayed a artists impression on Sarees (Jamal Ahmed and Kanak Chanpa Chakma beautiful work), Zamindari style sarees and modern trend in Bangladesh (past and present), It ended with Rickshaw art on Khadi and Monipuri presentation which was a super segment were loved by everyone.Kaniz Almas Khan of Persona made all the models look exquisitely beautiful.Shumi from Hot Cake fame baked a beautiful cake for Bangladesh Heritage Crafts Foundation for the opening day.Kontho Jodha and Ekushe Podok Shaheen Samad and Dalia Naushin sang patriotic songs in the beginning and shared their experiences of 1971.Reputed singer Mehreen, Shwapnil, Noorjehan alim and prome enthralled the audience with their beautifully chosen songs --our guest singer was Dr. Amitabha Chanda who also sang some patriotic songWe had National award winner Actress Nipun as one of the Zamindari Ginni looking like a perfect Zamindari Bou and the dancers Annanya and Sawan was superb with their performance.The two days event was organized by TS events.It was a super successful winter carnival -everyone was wearing green and red and the whole place had a true festive Bangla look! With the full support of the Government and the media, Bangladesh Heritage Crafts Foundation can organize these sorts of heritage events on a regular basis.