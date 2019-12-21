

Complete bridal look for winter

Wedding is unarguably the most important event, which is considered as a new beginning and a new chapter of a person's life. In Bangladesh the wedding ceremony is celebrated in colourful way with various entertaining events, delicious food arrangement, beautification of wedding place where the wedding held in the most stylish, gorgeous way. People coming to see the wedding programme dressed in colourful wedding wears.

So the outfit of bride and bridegroom should have to be more gorgeous and that's the ritual here. The outfit adds to the brides beauty and compliments it. For a bride her wedding dress is of her most priority. Shopping starts months before the marriage. Now a days, one gets to see the latest trends in marriages. People today are willing to spend huge sum of money on cloths. Marriages are anyways very lavishly celebrated.

Therefore the market become so competitive and has gone international. Designer bridal wear is in vogue for those who can afford them.

Preeti said, "This year our winter bridal collection is available in our store now. Since it's winter, I have tried to bring more colors and designs in velvet fabric. As velvet is much loved in winters for its warmth and style. Apart from velvet we also have raw silk Lehengas and gowns. And our Banarasi and brocade Lehengas are also quite popular.

"Every bride looks the most beautiful in Saree. So we have some good colors and variations in bridal Sarees this time too," she added.

She said that they give special emphasize on red colour as it is the epitome of bridal wear.

"Well, I think a bride looks her best in red. Red since ages has been the epitome of bridal wear. So we do have red bridal Lehenga and Sarees. But this season, I have tried to get many different colors too. Specially pink and it's varied shades. We also have non bridal Lehanga for bride's maids in trendy colors like ash, peach, yellow, green and many more."

She also gave a details of their bridal collections: "We have been known for our Zardosi Lehengas. But this season we have not just Zardosi but many more additions. Gotta patti, Butti work, Banarasi Lehenga, Embroidered Lehenga. These are some of the variations we have worked with this season."

For the wedding ceremony in winter season, Preeti Modi gave special attention to the comfort of the dress and she said: "We have designed our bridal wear keeping in mind the comfort of the bride in winters. We style the blouses to full or quarter sleeves, and work more on velvet to maintain the warmth and style."

Apart from jewelry, the bridal fashion won't look gorgeous. So Preeti has the special recommendation on jewelry to make the bride complete.









"We would highly recommend Kundan and Meenakari Jadau Jwellery with bridal wear. As it stands out in style and highlights the true bride," she said.

"Our footwear brand Juttiwala has also come out with matching Nagras to our Lehengas. Apart from these, Juttiwala has also come out with its new range of semi bridal and casual Juttis. We have a surprise coming up for all our customers soon. Specially the ones who love nail art."



