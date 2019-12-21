

Hasina Ansar







Pati Shapta

Wedding Pitha Recipe

Maida - ½ cup

Riceflour - ½ cup

Suji - 1 cup

Suger - 2 cup

Grated coconut - 1 coconut

Bay leave - 1

Cardamoms - 2 to 3'pcs

Warm milk- 2 cup



Method:

* Add 2 Cup of milk, grated coconut & 1 cup of suger in pan. Add bay leaf in it. Cook in medium flame for 10 min.

* After 10 min add green cardamoms seeds. Now cook in High flame for 2 min put off gas oven. Stuffing is easy.

* Now take a mixing bowl.

* Add 2 cups milk & make brushed oil in it.

* Pour 1/2 Cup batter on it. Spread it in a round shape. Cover it with a lid for 30 sec in medium flame. Afterv30 sec put 1 tbsp stuffingon a side of this. Then make a roll. Now put it on a plate. Make all pati shapta by this way.







Teler Pitha

Wedding Pitha Recipe

Rice - 250 gm. soaked it for 10 hours

Jaggery 200 gm

Sunflower oil

Salt to taste



Method:

1. First I will make the paste of soaked rice in mixer and grinder. Take half cup of water and grind it. Make a nice batter. You can use rice flour or Maida. Take it out in a bowl.

2. Now take a bowl and add jaggery. Add 1/2 cup water. Now Switch on The gas & stir it make the jaggery like liquid. Add it in the rice batter.

3. Be sure, you filter it through the strainer and use the hot jaggery. Add salt to taste. Mix it well with a spoon. Make it for 5 min and knead well. There should not be any lumps. The batter should be thick.

4. Heat the pan & pour sufficient oil. Heat the pan and pour sufficient oil. When the oil is hot enough, take a round spoon or bowl full batter and drop it carefully into the hot oil.

5. If oil is heated perfectly then batter will remain in the bottom for few seconds and then puffs up. When it puffs up flip the side and fry. Make it little brown colour. I use jaggery that's why it is brownish colour. If you use sugar then it will be white. Now remove it from the oil.

6. Teler pitha is ready & serve it hot.

















