

Kay Kraft’s wedding collections

Kay Kraft has brought up bridal collections, keeping the various wedding rituals in mind. In Kay Kraft's bridal collections, one would get various designer dresses which would suit for the wedding party.

A wedding party in this country has divided in many parts for which one needs diversified, attractive cloths for each and every ritual. In Kay Kraft's bridal collections one will get the dress ranging from the bride-groom formal meeting to body turmeric programme, from wedding day dress to post wedding day dress.

Not only for bride and groom, the Kay Kraft's bridal collection's also has enriched with the dress for the near and dear ones of them, which includes a set with Punjabi and churidar. Apart from it, one will get separate punjabi, sherwani cut punjabi and long koti.

For bride and her companions, there will be attractive designed saree which they can wear in body turmeric and wedding day programme. Also the collections include a gift box, filled with saree and salwar for bride.

Kay Kraft meanwhile gives them the opportunity to make the bridal saree and punjabi through order but one would contact them for that 15 to 20 days ago.















