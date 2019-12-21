

Dhaka Regency to celebrate a magical Christmas

Decked to the rafters in festive colors, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is all set to usher in the yuletide cheers this Christmas holiday with a bounty of celebration options. Whereas Christmas morning will be dedicated solely to the entertainment of Santa's young fans, evenings are set to dine older guests with a smorgasbord of holiday sweets and savories.

The hotel's all day dining outlet Grandiose Restaurant will be offering an elaborate buffet menu showcasing holiday favorite cuisines from around the world with its Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Dinners at BDT 3,490 net per person available between 18:30-22:30 on December 24 to December 25. A massive roast turkey from the live carving station will be the center attraction of this feast with all the accompaniments and trimmings from the eight buffet stations designed by Dhaka Regency gourmet chefs. Guests may enjoy this offer with the option of buy one get one free meal by using select partner bank cards.

The highlight of the season is of course the annual Christmas Kids' Party that takes place every Christmas Day (25 December) between 10:00-13:00.















Decked to the rafters in festive colors, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is all set to usher in the yuletide cheers this Christmas holiday with a bounty of celebration options. Whereas Christmas morning will be dedicated solely to the entertainment of Santa's young fans, evenings are set to dine older guests with a smorgasbord of holiday sweets and savories.The hotel's all day dining outlet Grandiose Restaurant will be offering an elaborate buffet menu showcasing holiday favorite cuisines from around the world with its Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Dinners at BDT 3,490 net per person available between 18:30-22:30 on December 24 to December 25. A massive roast turkey from the live carving station will be the center attraction of this feast with all the accompaniments and trimmings from the eight buffet stations designed by Dhaka Regency gourmet chefs. Guests may enjoy this offer with the option of buy one get one free meal by using select partner bank cards.The highlight of the season is of course the annual Christmas Kids' Party that takes place every Christmas Day (25 December) between 10:00-13:00.