Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:45 AM
Home Life & Style

Dhaka Regency to celebrate a magical Christmas

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Life & Style Desk

Dhaka Regency to celebrate a magical Christmas

Dhaka Regency to celebrate a magical Christmas


Decked to the rafters in festive colors, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is all set to usher in the yuletide cheers this Christmas holiday with a bounty of celebration options. Whereas Christmas morning will be dedicated solely to the entertainment of Santa's young fans, evenings are set to dine older guests with a smorgasbord of holiday sweets and savories.
The hotel's all day dining outlet Grandiose Restaurant will be offering an elaborate buffet menu showcasing holiday favorite cuisines from around the world with its Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Dinners at BDT 3,490 net per person available between 18:30-22:30 on December 24 to December 25. A massive roast turkey from the live carving station will be the center attraction of this feast with all the accompaniments and trimmings from the eight buffet stations designed by Dhaka Regency gourmet chefs. Guests may enjoy this offer with the option of buy one get one free meal by using select partner bank cards.
The highlight of the season is of course the annual Christmas Kids' Party that takes place every Christmas Day (25 December) between 10:00-13:00.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Complete bridal look for winter  
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Kay Kraft’s wedding collections
Dhaka Regency to celebrate a magical Christmas
Mashrafe models for Walton smart refrigerator
X-mas specials at Radisson Blu Dhaka
‘Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ held
Victory Day with Green & Red


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft