

Mashrafe models for Walton smart refrigerator

Bangladesh National ODI Team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, also the brand ambassador of Walton, has become a model in the Walton smart refrigerator advertisement.

The cricket icon acted in the advertisement filmed in Cox's Bazar recently. Before taking part in the advertisement, he also visited the giant Walton factory at Chandra of Gazipur.

Walton Group Executive Director Amin Khan, Deputy Executive Director Firoj Alam, Additional Director Milton Ahmed and refrigerator brand manager Jiban Ahmed supervised the overall advertisement activities there. Mainuddin Siam is making the ad under 'Filmy Features' production house. The advertisement will soon be aired on all television channels and online media in the country.















