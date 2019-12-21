Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:45 AM
Home Life & Style

X-mas specials at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Life & Style Desk

To make your Christmas celebrations more special, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden presents 'Jingle & Joy' festivities at the hotel.
A special Kids' Party will be hosted at the hotel's Utshab Hall for the young guests. With colorful fairy lights and enchanting Christmas trees, children will be able to spend a joyous occasion on December 25.  
Buffet goers will also relish the taste of Whole Roasted Turkey which will be available for lunch and dinner buffets from 24th-25th December.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Complete bridal look for winter  
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Kay Kraft’s wedding collections
Dhaka Regency to celebrate a magical Christmas
Mashrafe models for Walton smart refrigerator
X-mas specials at Radisson Blu Dhaka
‘Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ held
Victory Day with Green & Red


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft