X-mas specials at Radisson Blu Dhaka

To make your Christmas celebrations more special, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden presents 'Jingle & Joy' festivities at the hotel.

A special Kids' Party will be hosted at the hotel's Utshab Hall for the young guests. With colorful fairy lights and enchanting Christmas trees, children will be able to spend a joyous occasion on December 25.

Buffet goers will also relish the taste of Whole Roasted Turkey which will be available for lunch and dinner buffets from 24th-25th December.







