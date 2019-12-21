

â€˜Luxe Winter Shopping SoirÃ¨eâ€™ held

The most extravagant event 'INGLOT presents Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe' is going at the heart of Dhaka city, Midas Centre, Dhanmondi 27 from 19th - 21st December. Around 65 renowned online stores will be there under one roof. The organisers Mostofa Nabi Faiaze and Parsa Fatema Nabi Ismail made sure everyone has an exciting shopping experience, so they are bringing together the most talked about stores like INGLOT, Sini Care Bangladesh, Splash Fashions, Roaming Closet, Sparkly Closet, Exclusia, Optimize, Velvet Soiree, Shoezerie, Farah Syed, Maria's, Shopper Cloud, International Diamonds, Hubohu, Tz's Store, Lina's Thousand Things, The Brand Shop, Adriyana, Shopping Mania etc to this event.









There would be a feast besides shopping because Shaw's Steak Express, Pach4ron, Tuna Tuni's Catering, Sugar Sprinkles, Food Frolic and Brioche will be there with their outstanding food and desserts.





