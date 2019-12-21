

‘Alpha’ eliminated from Oscar race

The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, are international recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy's voting membership. AMPAS gives the awards every year.

Earlier in September this year, Federation of Film Societies and Oscars Preview Committee selected 'Alpha' to represent Bangladesh under the international feature films category in the 92nd Academy Awards.

Produced by Impress Telefilm Ltd, 'Alpha' has been directed by noted thespian Nasiruddin Yousuff. The director has also written the screenplay and story of the movie. The film was released on April 26 this year and screened at the SAARC Film Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Alpha is the third feature film directed by Nasiruddin Yousuff, who made his directorial debut with liberation war film Ekatturer Jishu in 1992. His second film Guerrilla, released in 2011, portrays the story of a valiant female guerrilla fighter named Bilkis Banu, who participates in operations against the Pakistani occupation army during the liberation war. Alpha stars ATM Shamsuzzaman, Doel, Isharat Nishat and others. Young actor Alamgir Kabir plays the lead character in the film.

Nasiruddin Yousuff is a Bangladeshi stage and film director. He won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Director for the film Guerrilla (2011). He was awarded Ekushey Padak by the Government of Bangladesh in 2010 for his contribution to Bangladeshi theater.

Yousuff, along with Selim Al Deen, founded "Dhaka Theatre" in 1973 and later "Bangladesh Gram Theatre". He is the organising secretary of Bangladesh Centre of International Theatre (BCITI). He served as the president and director of the Committee for Cultural Identity and Development (CIDC).















Bangladeshi film 'Alpha' has been eliminated from the Oscar race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the final short list of the best international feature films on December 16 for the 92nd Academy Awards. The name of 'Alpha' was not included on the list.The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, are international recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy's voting membership. AMPAS gives the awards every year.Earlier in September this year, Federation of Film Societies and Oscars Preview Committee selected 'Alpha' to represent Bangladesh under the international feature films category in the 92nd Academy Awards.Produced by Impress Telefilm Ltd, 'Alpha' has been directed by noted thespian Nasiruddin Yousuff. The director has also written the screenplay and story of the movie. The film was released on April 26 this year and screened at the SAARC Film Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka.Alpha is the third feature film directed by Nasiruddin Yousuff, who made his directorial debut with liberation war film Ekatturer Jishu in 1992. His second film Guerrilla, released in 2011, portrays the story of a valiant female guerrilla fighter named Bilkis Banu, who participates in operations against the Pakistani occupation army during the liberation war. Alpha stars ATM Shamsuzzaman, Doel, Isharat Nishat and others. Young actor Alamgir Kabir plays the lead character in the film.Nasiruddin Yousuff is a Bangladeshi stage and film director. He won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Director for the film Guerrilla (2011). He was awarded Ekushey Padak by the Government of Bangladesh in 2010 for his contribution to Bangladeshi theater.Yousuff, along with Selim Al Deen, founded "Dhaka Theatre" in 1973 and later "Bangladesh Gram Theatre". He is the organising secretary of Bangladesh Centre of International Theatre (BCITI). He served as the president and director of the Committee for Cultural Identity and Development (CIDC).