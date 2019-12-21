Cartoon exhibition  â€˜Nanan Ronger Manushâ€™ begins at AFD



Near Sishu Acadamy

Rickshaw Vans

Node of Street















a cartoon exhibition entitled 'Nanan Ronger Manush(People of Many Colours)' by artist Dr. Sajid Bin Doza Bonny begins at Alliance Française de Dhaka(AFD), in the city. The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was held on December 20 at 5.30 pm at La Galerie of the AFD.Eminent Cartoonist Ahsan Habib, Editor of UNMAD Satire Magazine, attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.Passing through the streets, footpaths, lanes, and byroads of the dense megacity of Dhaka, one can see uncountable faces. All these faces, albeit anonymous at first glance, have their own identities and front uncountable entities who perform duties and roles as social units. With urbanisation and weakening interpersonal ties, anonymity of these faces and the nescience of their personhood are growing and people have become desensitised.Dr. Sajid Bin Doza employ what he calls 'cultural cartooning' to alter this unknowingness into knowingness. He brings forward the many faces he encounters in the streets, footpaths, lanes, and byroads of this dense mega city of Dhaka and familiarise them with his viewers, sometimes with a hint of satire. The faces become colourful with their surrounding elements and relatable personages transpire. Both old and new generation viewers can engage with these cartoons and Doja believes they will feel better for it. The exhibition will be open to all till December 31 at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka.