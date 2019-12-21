Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:44 AM
Boeing successfully launches astronaut capsule for Nasa

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019

America has taken another step towards being able to launch its astronauts into orbit again - a capability it's not had for nearly nine years.
The Boeing company has launched a test capsule to the International Space Station (ISS).
Known as Starliner, the vehicle is flying uncrewed on this occasion.
But if it performs without incident, astronauts will start using the craft next year.
Lift-off atop an Atlas rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida took place at 06:36 local time (11:36 GMT) on Friday.
The automated mission to the ISS should last a week. The capsule will come home to New Mexico, using parachutes and airbags to make a soft landing on desert terrain in the early hours of 28 December.
Not since 2011, when the shuttles were retired, have Americans launched from their own soil; US astronauts have been hitching rides in Russian Soyuz capsules instead.
Starliner is the second of the new systems the American space agency (Nasa) hopes will restore independent human access to low-Earth orbit.
The other crew capsule in development is called Dragon, a product of California's SpaceX company.
Both should be approved for human use in the first half of 2020.
When that happens, Nasa will start purchasing seats in what will become commercial astronaut taxi services.
Contracting out space transportation in this way is designed to free up money for the agency to concentrate on the harder and more expensive task of getting people to the Moon and Mars.
"Nasa wants to be one customer of many customers in a very robust commercial marketplace for human spaceflight in the future," said the agency's administrator, Jim Bridenstine.
"The ultimate goal being we want to drive down costs, increase innovation, and increase access to space in a way that we've never seen before."
Starliner won't be completely empty on its ascent to orbit.     -BBC


