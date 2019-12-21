Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Facial recognition fails on race, suggests study

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

A US government study suggests facial recognition algorithms are far less accurate at identifying African-American and Asian faces compared to Caucasian faces.
African-American females were even more likely to be misidentified, it indicated. It throws fresh doubt on whether such technology should be used by law enforcement agencies. One critic called the results "shocking".
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (Nist) tested 189 algorithms from 99 developers, including Intel, Microsoft, Toshiba, and Chinese firms Tencent and DiDi Chuxing.
One-to-one matching
Amazon - which sells its facial recognition product Rekognition to US police forces - did not submit one for review.
The retail giant had previously called a study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology "misleading". That report had suggested Rekognition performed badly when it came to recognising women with darker skin.




When matching a particular photo to another one of the same face - known as one-to-one matching - many of the algorithms tested falsely identified African-American and Asian faces between ten to 100 times more than Caucasian ones, according to the report.    -BBC


