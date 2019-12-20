Man killed, daughter hurt in Jashore road crash

A man was killed and his daughter critically injured after being run over by a bus in Satmile Gohata area on Jashore-Jhenaidah road in Sadar upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Moazzem Hossain, 55, son of Mosharraf Hossain hailing from Birampur in Sadar upazila.

According to relatives, Moazzem died on the spot when a bus of 'Gorai Paribahan' from Khulna crashed into their motorcycle when he along with his daughter Falguni Akhter was returning from Kaliganj.

Dr Kajal Mallick, a physician at the emergency department of Jashore General Hospital, described the condition of Falguni as critical. -UNB