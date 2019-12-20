Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:56 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home Front Page

GP serves legal notice to President seeking arbitration: Jabbar  

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Posts and Telecommuni-cations Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Thursday said Grameenphone has sent a legal notice to the Bangladesh President through a legal agency in Singapore seeking arbitration with Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) over its unpaid.
The minister made the disclosure at a views-exchange meeting of Telecom Reporters' Network Bangladesh (TRNB) at his office.
"This is, I think, is very regretful that an institution doing business in Bangladesh has served a legal notice to our President to create pressure [on the govt] for arbitration...this is not easily acceptable," he said.
About government steps about the notice, the minister said, "The top level of the government has been informed about the notice. They've talked to lawyers, too. There's nothing to be worried as Grammenphone only wants arbitration. But there's no scope for arbitration defying the court order," he said.
"We'll go for arbitration if the court orders so. There's no chance of getting justice disobeying the court of that country where a business institution runs business. We're on the right track," said the minister.
Responding to a question whether Grameenphone will move international court, he said, "They've given such an impression that they'll move the international court if there's no arbitration. But it's my observation that it won't be possible to do anything in international court after a defeat in the country's court."
On November 24, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court asked mobile phone operator Grameenphone to pay within three months Tk 2,000 crore of the Tk 12,579.95 crore dues as claimed by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).
The BTRC claims dues of Tk 12,579.95 crore in 27 sectors from GP. Having failed to recover the money, the BTRC on April 2 sent a notice to GP threatening to revoke its licence.
Later, GP moved a lower court seeking a temporary injunction on the BTRC's notice which was turned down on August 28. Later, it filed an appeal with the High Court.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow’s snowless Dec warmest in 133 yrs
Pak court orders to ‘hang Musharraf corpse for 3 days’ if he dies before execution
GP serves legal notice to President seeking arbitration: Jabbar  
AI asks govt to allow Khaleda health care as per UN rules
Malaysia defends Muslim summit shunned by Saudi, slammed by OIC
Cold cripples capital
Gano Forum to join, others undecided
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission


Latest News
Khulna stun Rangers
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft