Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:56 PM
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
AI asks govt to allow Khaleda health care as per UN rules

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Human rights organisation Amnesty International or AI has called on the Bangladesh authorities to ensure BNP chief Khaleda Zia's medical treatment in line with the UN rules on treatment of prisoners.
The 74-year old BNP chairperson has been in prison since February last year serving 17 years in jail after her conviction in two corruption cases. She was transferred to the BSMMU hospital on Apr 1 for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road. "Amnesty International is calling on the Bangladesh authorities to ensure that Khaleda Zia is treated in accordance with the UN Standard Minimum Rules on the
Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules)," said the rights organisation in a statement on Thursday.
Amnesty International is deeply concerned about the health condition of detained former prime minister of Bangladesh amid allegations that the authorities are denying her access to adequate health care, it said.
Citing media reports, the statement said that despite repeated requests from Khaleda Zia and her family to the authorities, to allow her to receive specialised treatment at a private hospital as per the recommendation from her personal doctors, the government has declined.
"This is inconsistent with the provisions of the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, which stipulates that: "Prisoners who require specialised treatment or surgery shall be transferred to specialised institutions or to civil hospitals."
Besides, according to the UN rules the "provision of health care for prisoners is a State responsibility" and that prisoners "should enjoy the same standards of health care that are available in the community" and without discrimination, said the AI.
In addition, as a state party to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, Bangladesh is legally obliged to respect, protect and fulfil "the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health", it added.    -bdnews24.com


