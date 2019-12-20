Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019
Cold cripples capital

Mercury likely to drop to 6-7 degrees Celsius

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

An elderly man tries to protect himself with whatever warm clothes he could collect from people as the mercury dips. The picture was taken from Gulistan area on Thursday. Photo : Jibon Amir

The first cold wave is sweeping over the country paralyzing the normal life across the country.
Weather experts said temperature would drop to six to seven degree Celsius in different parts of the country.  
People of the north-eastern part are feeling the bite of intense cold wave. Temperature there fell by three to seven degree Celsius more than the Dhaka city.
Weather expert Ruhul Qudus said temperature would continue to drop till December 21. The lowest temperature could be six to seven degree Celsius.
The cold wave will expand in varies areas within a short time. He also noted that the cold wave is more intense at midnight.
Thursday's lowest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga at 7.9 Degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature (29.8C) was recorded in Teknaf.
In its regular weather update, the Met Office said a mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may spread.
"Temperature may remain unchanged for the next two days. It'll start rising from December 22," said Ruhul Kuddus, a meteorologist of Dhaka Met office.
He said a cold wave      may sweep over the country in the first week of January again.
In its forecast for the next 24 hours (till 9am Friday), the Met Office said the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.
Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight till morning, it said.
The Capital Dhaka experienced minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius and maximum of 20 degree Celsius.


