Gano Forum to join, others undecided





However, most of the parties in the opposition have not yet finalized their decision to join the council except Gano Forum.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has already decided not to join the council.

The two-day 21st central council of AL will start at 3pm on Friday at the city's historic Suhrawardy Udyan.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday last said the political parties that joined the last 11th national parliamentary election and the dialogue held before the polls were invited to the AL council.

BNP received the invitation letter at 11am on Thursday.

BNP Chairperson's media wing's member Shairul Kabir Khan told this correspondent that AL central publicity sub-committee member Zia Uddin Ahmed handed over the letter to BNP office.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Maudud Ahmed and Mirza Abbas were invited to the programme.

According to the AL sources, the pro-government political parties including the components of the 14-party alliance and the Grand Alliance have already confirmed about joining the council.

Jatiya Part too decided to join the council.

Ganoforum's Executive President Subrata Chowdhury confirmed that their party would join the council responding to the invitation.

He himself and the party's president and general secretary were invited. Party president Kamal Hossain may return Thursday night from his foreign tour.

CPB's General Secretary Md. Shah Alam said they had received the invitation from AL.

"Probably, we are not joining the council. However, we will take the decision after discussing at the party meeting," he added.

Another leftist organization Ganasanghati Andolon's Coordinator Jonaed Saki said, "I am unaware about invitation from AL. It's AL's regular council, a regular process. There's no real environment for the opposition parties to join the AL council.

Nagarik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said they had received invitation from AL to join the council. But, they were yet to decide.



















Awami League has invited almost all the political parties except Jamaat-e-Islami and anti-liberation forces to its Friday's central council.However, most of the parties in the opposition have not yet finalized their decision to join the council except Gano Forum.The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has already decided not to join the council.The two-day 21st central council of AL will start at 3pm on Friday at the city's historic Suhrawardy Udyan.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday last said the political parties that joined the last 11th national parliamentary election and the dialogue held before the polls were invited to the AL council.BNP received the invitation letter at 11am on Thursday.BNP Chairperson's media wing's member Shairul Kabir Khan told this correspondent that AL central publicity sub-committee member Zia Uddin Ahmed handed over the letter to BNP office.BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Maudud Ahmed and Mirza Abbas were invited to the programme.According to the AL sources, the pro-government political parties including the components of the 14-party alliance and the Grand Alliance have already confirmed about joining the council.Jatiya Part too decided to join the council.Ganoforum's Executive President Subrata Chowdhury confirmed that their party would join the council responding to the invitation.He himself and the party's president and general secretary were invited. Party president Kamal Hossain may return Thursday night from his foreign tour.CPB's General Secretary Md. Shah Alam said they had received the invitation from AL."Probably, we are not joining the council. However, we will take the decision after discussing at the party meeting," he added.Another leftist organization Ganasanghati Andolon's Coordinator Jonaed Saki said, "I am unaware about invitation from AL. It's AL's regular council, a regular process. There's no real environment for the opposition parties to join the AL council.Nagarik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said they had received invitation from AL to join the council. But, they were yet to decide.