Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission

The ruling Awami League has formed a three-member election commission headed by AL advisory council member and senior Adv Yusuf Hossain Humayun for the main session of the 21st national council of the party on Saturday.The other committee members are Dr MashiurRahman, Prime Minister's economic affairs adviser and an AL advisory council member, and Prof Dr Saidur Rahman, an AL advisory council member.The election commission was formed on Wednesday night in the last meeting of the present central working committee headed by AL President Sheikh Hasina.Yusuf Hossain Humayun also served as the chief election commissioner in the last council of the Awami League in 2016.The first session of the council begins today (Friday) at 3:00pm at historic Suhrawardy Udyan while the second session to elect AL leadership will begin at 10:30am Saturday at Engineers' Institution at Ramna in the city.