Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:56 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home Front Page

Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League has formed a three-member election commission headed by AL advisory council member and senior Adv Yusuf Hossain Humayun for the main session of the 21st national council of the party on Saturday.
The other committee members are Dr Mashiur
Rahman, Prime Minister's economic affairs adviser and an AL advisory council member, and Prof Dr Saidur Rahman, an AL advisory council member.
The election commission was formed on Wednesday night in the last meeting of the present central working committee headed by AL President Sheikh Hasina.
Yusuf Hossain Humayun also served as the chief election commissioner in the last council of the Awami League in 2016.




The first session of the council begins today (Friday) at 3:00pm at historic Suhrawardy Udyan while the second session to elect AL leadership will begin at 10:30am Saturday at Engineers' Institution at Ramna in the city.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow’s snowless Dec warmest in 133 yrs
Pak court orders to ‘hang Musharraf corpse for 3 days’ if he dies before execution
GP serves legal notice to President seeking arbitration: Jabbar  
AI asks govt to allow Khaleda health care as per UN rules
Malaysia defends Muslim summit shunned by Saudi, slammed by OIC
Cold cripples capital
Gano Forum to join, others undecided
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission


Latest News
Khulna stun Rangers
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft