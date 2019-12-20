ALâ€™s 21st Natâ€™l Council begins today



All set to hold Awami League’s 21st national council today. The picture shows the stage erected at the council venue at Suhrawardy Udyan. PHOTO: OBSERVER

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the council at 3pm.

The main council session will be held on December 21 at the Institution of Engineers drawing over 7,000 councilors from across the country a day after its opening at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

The council venue wore a festive look with crowds of onlookers and organizers to witness the preparation on Thursday evening. It was illuminated gorgeously and decorated with banners and festoons.

Portraits of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina were hung in and around the venue.

A 102-feet-long boat-shaped stage was erected at the council venue. A portrait of National Memorial will decorate the stage with Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina's portraits behind the memorial.

AL Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak said this time decoration will be simple and there will be no decoration outside the Udyan. A total of 50 thousand councilors, delegates, leaders and activists will participate.

A card and two Compact Discs (CDs) will be provided from the AL publicity committee carrying the documentation of the development project taken by the AL regime.

They also developed a webpage marking this council through which the council will be telecast live opening up an opportunity for the party leaders, activists and others to get connected online with Suhrawardi Uddyan.

The health subcommittee has already prepared 12 first aid medical centers with one hundred physicians.

Other preparations include preparing uniforms for the volunteers, delegate card, posters, banners and leaflets.

Stringent security measures were enforced in the capital coinciding with the council while Awami League and some 2,000 trained party volunteers were mobilized to ensure discipline and security in and around the council venue.

"The party volunteers will work alongside law enforcement agencies in a coordinated way," member secretary of Discipline and Volunteer Affairs sub-committee for the council AFM Bahauddin Nasim said.

He said some 2,000 volunteers were drawn from Swechchhasebak League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and other likeminded organization to ensure security and discipline at the council venue.































The ruling Awami League is going to begin its two-day 21st national council at Suhrawardy Udyan in the city today.AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the council at 3pm.The main council session will be held on December 21 at the Institution of Engineers drawing over 7,000 councilors from across the country a day after its opening at the Suhrawardy Udyan.The council venue wore a festive look with crowds of onlookers and organizers to witness the preparation on Thursday evening. It was illuminated gorgeously and decorated with banners and festoons.Portraits of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina were hung in and around the venue.A 102-feet-long boat-shaped stage was erected at the council venue. A portrait of National Memorial will decorate the stage with Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina's portraits behind the memorial.AL Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak said this time decoration will be simple and there will be no decoration outside the Udyan. A total of 50 thousand councilors, delegates, leaders and activists will participate.A card and two Compact Discs (CDs) will be provided from the AL publicity committee carrying the documentation of the development project taken by the AL regime.They also developed a webpage marking this council through which the council will be telecast live opening up an opportunity for the party leaders, activists and others to get connected online with Suhrawardi Uddyan.The health subcommittee has already prepared 12 first aid medical centers with one hundred physicians.Other preparations include preparing uniforms for the volunteers, delegate card, posters, banners and leaflets.Stringent security measures were enforced in the capital coinciding with the council while Awami League and some 2,000 trained party volunteers were mobilized to ensure discipline and security in and around the council venue."The party volunteers will work alongside law enforcement agencies in a coordinated way," member secretary of Discipline and Volunteer Affairs sub-committee for the council AFM Bahauddin Nasim said.He said some 2,000 volunteers were drawn from Swechchhasebak League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and other likeminded organization to ensure security and discipline at the council venue.