

Who will be AL Gen Secy?

Sheikh Hasina is going to be party President for a record nine straight times from 1981 as two-day national council of the party begins today (Friday).

The incumbent party President, Sheikh Hasina, has not yet given any signal to anyone for the General Secretary post this time for which everyone is in the dark, said AL central leaders, noting that the daughter of the Father of the Nation enjoys absolute support of the party rank and file across the country.

However, according to party insiders, incumbent AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader is likely to retain the second most coveted post of the party for the second consecutive term. The other aspirants of the post include AL central working committee member and Gazipur city AL President Ajmat Ullah Khan, AL senior Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, joint general secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, AL Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque.

Alongside the General Secretary post, party leaders are also trying to get promotion in the central working committee, the highest decision making body, or at least to retain the posts they are holding currently against the backdrop of the purge in the party.

In the last Council of the ruling party, 23 leaders were dropped from the ALCWC.

However, this time change in the ALCWC is poised to be bigger. The posts in presidium, of joint general secretaries and organising secretaries will see major changes and like each time many new faces will be inducted in the posts of members of the ALCWC, according to AL central leaders.

According to party sources, though AL leaders have so far remain untouched by the ongoing purge, some central leaders engaged in various misdeeds have already been given messages that they will be dropped from the central working committee. "Dropping one from vital posts of central committee is like an organizational punishment and such punishment is more rigorous for a politician than any legal action," a central leader said.

In Awami League, Sheikh Hasina is the ultimate decider. However, she does not take any decision regarding any post arbitrarily and she holds talks with central leaders and councillors before taking any decision.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has already made it clear that no controversial person and those engaged in misdeeds will be given posts.

Contacted, AL Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak, an aspirant of general secretary, told the Daily Observer, "Council always means change in leadership."

He said we have firm confidence in the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and we will elect her party president again.

"Our leader Sheikh Hasina will decide who will be the General Secretary of the party and who will be given which posts in the central working committee," Nanak said.

He said our leader is yet to give any signal to anyone regarding the general secretary post.

Nanak noted that it may be clear on the second-day of the council, Saturday, who will become the General Secretary.

AL Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, another aspirant, told this correspondent that the party leader Sheikh Hasina has not given signal to anyone till date.

He, however, believes the daughter of the Father of the Nation will give proper posts to proper persons.

BM Mozammel said he will abide by the decision of Sheikh Hasina.

Two AL Presidium Members said they do not see any need to change the incumbent General Secretary Obaidul Quader as Quader is doing his job properly and he is fit now.

















