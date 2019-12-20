Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:55 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home Back Page

Dy Secy fined, car seized  for honking near Secretariat

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

A mobile court of the Department of Environment (DoE) on Thursday fined a deputy secretary of the Public Administration Ministry and seized his car for honking in the Secretariat area.
The surrounding areas of Bangladesh Secretariat have been declared "No Horn Zone" with effect from December 17.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Magistrate Kazi Tamjid Ahmed, who led the drive, said the deputy secretary's car was horning horn while crossing the Secretariat, violating the rules.




 "The deputy secretary was sitting inside the car during the drive. He has violated the order. This is a crime. So we seized his car and fined him Tk. 500," he said.
However, the magistrate declined to disclose the name of the deputy secretary.  
As part of making the capital free from sound-pollution, the Secretariat and its surrounding areas-- Zero Point, Paltan Intersection and Secretariat Link Road-- will be regarded as "No Horn Zone".
According to Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act 1995, if anyone violates the rules, the offender will get maximum one month imprisonment or a maximum fine of Tk 5,000 or both for the first time violation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dy Secy fined, car seized  for honking near Secretariat
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Four ABT members arrested
Delhi cuts mobiles as India protests rage nationwide
EC declares nomination form of JP's Bablu valid
Fraud recruiting agencies to face music: PM
Two ministries refute allegations of spending Tk 60cr on Razakars’ list
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council


Latest News
Khulna stun Rangers
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft