Dy Secy fined, car seized  for honking near Secretariat





The surrounding areas of Bangladesh Secretariat have been declared "No Horn Zone" with effect from December 17.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Magistrate Kazi Tamjid Ahmed, who led the drive, said the deputy secretary's car was horning horn while crossing the Secretariat, violating the rules.









"The deputy secretary was sitting inside the car during the drive. He has violated the order. This is a crime. So we seized his car and fined him Tk. 500," he said.

However, the magistrate declined to disclose the name of the deputy secretary.

As part of making the capital free from sound-pollution, the Secretariat and its surrounding areas-- Zero Point, Paltan Intersection and Secretariat Link Road-- will be regarded as "No Horn Zone".

