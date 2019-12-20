Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas





They also noted that various non-government organizations and humanitarian groups are following different strategies for Rohingya refugees by ignoring local people.

Referring to the present situation, they said an effective and holistic development plan should be adopted so that both Rohingya and the local people's interest are taken into consideration in the development plan.

They made this comment at a discussion meeting titled 'Together for Better Rohingya Response Until the Repatriation and Facilitating Development in Cox's Bazar' organized by COAST Trust and UNHCR.

Different agencies are scrutinizing the problems, needs, and risks of the host communities in different ways so the people of Cox's Bazar affected due to the Rohingya influx are not getting the benefit of development programmes equitably.

Therefore, first of all, a joint risk assessment must be conducted with the participation of all stakeholders. An effective and holistic development plan should be taken based on that risk assessment.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST Trust and Abu Musrhed Chowdhury of Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum moderated the discussion. KM Abdus Salam, Director General of the NGO Affairs Bureau, was present as the chief guest of that event.



















