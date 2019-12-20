Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:55 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home Back Page

Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a discussion on Thursday said a joint risk assessment on Rohingya influx should be made with the participation of all stakeholders.
They also noted that various non-government organizations and humanitarian groups are following different strategies for Rohingya refugees by ignoring local people.
Referring to the present situation, they said an effective and holistic development plan should be adopted so that both Rohingya and the local people's interest are taken into consideration in the development plan.
They made this comment at a discussion meeting titled 'Together for Better Rohingya Response Until the Repatriation and Facilitating Development in Cox's Bazar' organized by  COAST Trust and UNHCR.
Different agencies are scrutinizing the problems, needs, and risks of the host communities in different ways so the people of Cox's Bazar affected due to the Rohingya influx are not getting the benefit of development programmes equitably.
Therefore, first of all, a joint risk assessment must be conducted with the participation of all stakeholders. An effective and holistic development plan should be taken based on that risk assessment.
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST Trust and Abu Musrhed Chowdhury of Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum moderated the discussion. KM Abdus Salam, Director General of the NGO Affairs Bureau, was present as the chief guest of that event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dy Secy fined, car seized  for honking near Secretariat
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Four ABT members arrested
Delhi cuts mobiles as India protests rage nationwide
EC declares nomination form of JP's Bablu valid
Fraud recruiting agencies to face music: PM
Two ministries refute allegations of spending Tk 60cr on Razakars’ list
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council


Latest News
Khulna stun Rangers
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft