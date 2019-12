The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four members of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) early Thursday.

During a media briefing on Thursday, RAB-4 Chief Mozammel Huq said the elite force arrested Ariful Karim Chowdhury, Mehedi Hassan Shakil, Abdullah Al Mamun, and Nazmul Hassan from Dhaka for their alleged links to the banned militant outfit.