EC declares nomination form of JP's Bablu valid





The returning officer cancelled Bablu's nomination on December 16, the last day of scrutiny. Bablu appealed to the Election Commission (EC) against the decision.

After the hearing on Thursday, the Election Commission declared valid the nomination paper of the JP leader. As a result, the number of candidates in the constituency now stands at seven.

Other candidates are Muslemuddin Ahmed, President of Chattogram South unit of Awami League, Abu Sufian from BNP, Bapan Dasgupta from NAP, Abul Kalam Azad from Bangladesh Nationalist Front, Syed Muhammad Fariduddin from Islamic Front and Emdadul Huq Chowdhury (independent).

Talking to the Daily Observer, Ziauddin Bablu said the Election Commission had neutrally judged the appeal. 'Truth must win at last, so I have won the appeal,' he said.

Meanwhile, Bablu was earlier elected MP from Kotwali JS seat as an alliance candidate.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal. He died during treatment at a hospital in India on November 7.

























