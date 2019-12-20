Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:55 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home Back Page

Ctg-8 By-Polls

EC declares nomination form of JP's Bablu valid

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Dec 19: Jatiya Party (JP) leader Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu has regained his candidacy in the by-election to Chattogram-8 parliamentary constituency.
The returning officer cancelled Bablu's nomination on December 16, the last day of scrutiny. Bablu appealed to the Election Commission (EC) against the decision.
After the hearing on Thursday, the Election Commission declared valid the nomination paper of the JP leader. As a result, the number of candidates in the constituency now stands at seven.
Other candidates are Muslemuddin Ahmed, President of Chattogram South unit of Awami League, Abu Sufian from BNP, Bapan Dasgupta from NAP, Abul Kalam Azad from Bangladesh Nationalist Front, Syed Muhammad Fariduddin from Islamic Front and Emdadul Huq Chowdhury (independent).
Talking to the Daily Observer, Ziauddin Bablu said the Election Commission had neutrally judged the appeal. 'Truth must win at last, so I have won the appeal,' he said.
Meanwhile, Bablu was earlier elected MP from Kotwali JS seat as an alliance candidate.
The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal. He died during treatment at a hospital in India on November 7.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dy Secy fined, car seized  for honking near Secretariat
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Four ABT members arrested
Delhi cuts mobiles as India protests rage nationwide
EC declares nomination form of JP's Bablu valid
Fraud recruiting agencies to face music: PM
Two ministries refute allegations of spending Tk 60cr on Razakars’ list
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council


Latest News
Khulna stun Rangers
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft